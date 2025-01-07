KVF league: Pipeline, DCI prepare for showdown in Iten

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) women’s volleyball team assistant coach Patrick Sang has dismissed past results, saying history will count for nothing when they face former champions Kenya Pipeline in the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League.

The matches are scheduled for January 23-26 in Iten, Elgeyo-Marakwet County.

Both teams are unbeaten this season, making the clash highly anticipated. Pipeline, the league leaders, have 15 points from five matches, while second-placed DCI trail with 12 points from four matches. Kenya Prisons, who have also collected 12 points, are third but have played an additional match.

Pipeline has had the upper hand in this rivalry, winning all their matches against DCI since the latter joined the league in 2018.

Hunger

However, Sang is optimistic that DCI’s current form could see them turn the tide. Speaking after a training session at the National Youth Service grounds in Nairobi, he praised his players’ dedication, which he said had been evident since they resumed training after the December holidays.

“It was a full house on day one of training, and that shows the hunger of the players who want to perform. I’m really happy with the turnout,” Sang said. “It’s like the players were doing individual workouts at home because they didn’t struggle during training like in previous seasons.”

Sang cited DCI’s 3-2 victory over Kenya Prisons in the semi-finals of the Kipchumba Karori International tournament last December as a confidence booster.

“Pipeline has always carried the day whenever we play them, but we can turn the tables this time. If the players’ current confidence and form are anything to go by, we will beat Pipeline. With two weeks to prepare, we’ll tighten any loose ends and go into the match ready,” he added.

After the clash with Pipeline, DCI will face Post Bank, while Pipeline will take on Lipalikes.

Pipeline head coach Geoffrey Omondi, who joined the team from Trailblazers this season, acknowledged the strength of their opponents. Despite missing two players in training, Omondi expressed confidence but remained cautious.