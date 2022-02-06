KVF League: Pipeline, DCI cruise in Mombasa heat

Former champions Kenya Pipeline and Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) recorded wins as the second Leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League ended Sunday at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

Pipeline swept aside Kenya Defence Forces 3-0 (25-18,25-21,25-16), while DCI recovered from Saturday's defeat at the hands of champions Kenya Prisons as they defeated Kenya Army 3-0 (25-12,25-23,25-9).

It was an equally balanced match in the first set, 4-4, 8-7, before KDF pulled away as they led 14-9, but the their lead was short-lived as Pipeline's middle blocker Gladys Ekaru and right attacker Miriam Chelimo partnered well mounting blocks to earn six points consecutively to assume the lead 16-14 in the second Technical Time Out (TTO).

KDF lost plot and the triple effort from new signing Juliana Namutara from Soweto Secondary Schoool, left attacker Milgren Lutiva and setter Veronica Tanui went up the smoke as Pipeline setter Rose Magoi, middle blocker Triza Atuka combined well to earn quick points as they extended the lead 22-17 before they took the set 25-18.

In the second set, Pipeline led 8-4 at the first TTO, before KDF took advantage of the Oilers poor backcourt coverage to overtake them 16-10 in the 2nd TTO.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau then rested Veronica Adhiambo for Naomi Too and Chelimo for left handed Violet Makuto as the Oilers piled more misery on the forces side.

Pipeline extended the lead 20-16 before they took the set 25-21.

With two sets to their advantage, Pipeline led 6-4 in the 1st TTO and never looked back as they bagged the set 25-16.

Pipeline coach Gitau said that although the team won, they were not in their element.

"I think the humid weather here affected the players. I expected a better performance, but it was never to be but all in all we soldier on," said Gitau.

KDF coach Pius Birech stated the players were gelling well and positives results will start trickling in.

"We're not yet there but I believe we will be better soon. Our target is to qualify for the play-offs. The more we play, the more we gel," stated Birech.

Meanwhile, KVF will field beach volleyball teams (men and women) to the next month's Commonwealth Games qualifiers to be staged in Accra, Ghana.

The event is scheduled for March 24-30. KVF deputy chairman Charles Nyaberi stated that it was a matter of time before they release provisional squads to begin training.