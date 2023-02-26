KVF League: Champions Pipeline overcome DCI

Defending champions Kenya Pipeline Sunday overpowered a vibrant Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) 3-1 (25-20,21-25,25-17,25-15) in an entertainment match of the Kenya Volleyball Federation women’s National League at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor gymnasium, Nairobi.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau made three changes to the starting line up that won against Nairobi Prisons 3-0 on Saturday, while DCI coach Daniel Bor made one change to the squad that won against Nairobi Water 3-0.

Gitau chose to start with setter Rose Magoi in place of Telespory Aluoch, Zeddy Cheruto in place of experienced Triza Atuka and Loise Simiyu in place Miriam Chelimo.

Bor gave a start to Jemimah Siang’u in place of Marion Indeche.

DCI were first off the blocks in the early stages of the first set, but lost touch as they trailed 7-9 and 10-15.

Magoi then partnered well with Ekaru and Simiyu to propel the Oiliers to a 20-14 lead.

Pipeline’s unforced errors awarded points to their opponents to close the gap to 23-19, but they eventually won the set 25-20.

The second set was fiercely contested as both sides tied at 3-3 and 5-5 before Pipeline pulled away 9-6.

Sarah Namisi, Siang’u ,Carolyne Sirengo and Jane Mumbua collaborated well upfront as DCI closed the gap to 14-15.

Gitau rested Cheruto and Simiyu for Atuka and Chelimo as DCI forced levelled at 18-18.

Perus Kanus then bagged four points through powerful spikes as DCI pulled away 23-21 before they took the set 25-21 to level the set 1-1.

Hard-hitting Pamela Adhiambo, Magoi and Ekaru combined well in front of the net as they powered through DCI's leaking blocks to lead 7-4 and 10-16 in the third set.

DCI, who improved in their back-court thanks to Peninah Nafula's reception, then picked quick points to narrow the gap to 10-14.

Pipeline engaged an extra gear to extended their lead to 19-12 before they took the set 25-17.

In the fourth set, Pipeline led 14-7 and 15-8 as Adhiambo, Magoi and Atuka extended the Oiliers' lead.

Gitau rested Jepkorir for Naomi Too as Simiyu, Kanus and Indeche's efforts were noticeable for DCI, but their efforts went in vain as Pipeline ran away with the set 25-15.

DCI coach Bor said their blocks collapsed.

“I think to take a set from champions Pipeline is something and we want to build on that going forward. We are going to work on our blocks and hopefully all our department will work in unison in the next leg," said Bor.

Pipeline coach Gitau said they can only get better.

“I gave starts to upcoming players in the first set, but I was forced to make some few changes that later worked and we won the match,” said Gitau.