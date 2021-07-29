KVF intent on fielding men’s and women’s teams in Nations Cup

Malkia Strikers

Kenya's players react after a point in the women's preliminary round pool A volleyball match between Serbia and Kenya during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at Ariake Arena in Tokyo on July 29, 2021.

Photo credit: Angela Weiss | AFP

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The continental men’s and women’s tournaments are scheduled to run concurrently in September in two different countries
  • Malkia Strikers finished second behind winners Cameroon in the 2019 Nations Cup that was held in Egypt, as Senegal and Egypt placed third and fourth respectively
  • Kenya men’s last appearance was in the 2017 in Egypt where they finished 10th

Kenya volleyball Federation (KVF) are all set to enter both Kenya’s senior teams in the biennial African Nations Cup cum World Championship qualifiers.

