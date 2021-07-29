KVF intent on fielding men’s and women’s teams in Nations Cup

Kenya volleyball Federation (KVF) are all set to enter both Kenya’s senior teams in the biennial African Nations Cup cum World Championship qualifiers.

But this is subject to sponsorship from the government and corporate organisations.

The continental men’s and women’s tournaments are scheduled to run concurrently in September in two different countries.

Kenya have put in a bid to host the women’s Nations Cup.

“We are keen to have both teams compete in these events. We are engaging the government and sponsors and we are hopeful of a positive feedback,” said KVF first vice chairman Charles Nyaberi.

“While the women’s team have participated in nearly every Nations Cup, the same cannot be said of their men counterparts and that’s why we want to enter them this time round.

“The men’s team just like the women’s, have the potential but luck exposure,“ he added.

Malkia Strikers finished second behind winners Cameroon in the 2019 Nations Cup that was held in Egypt, as Senegal and Egypt placed third and fourth respectively.

Kenya men’s last appearance was in the 2017 in Egypt where they finished 10th. Tunisia won that edition.

The top two nations in each category will qualify for the 2022 World Championships.

The women’s world event will be staged in Netherlands and Poland while Russia will play host to the men’s version between August 26 and September 11.

National league

Malkia Strikers participated in the last competition that was held in Japan where they finished in the 20th position out of 24 teams. Serbia are the reigning champions.

Meanwhile, the women’s KVF National League final leg will be played after all.

Reports had indicated otherwise, but Nyaberi said they want to give a level playing ground to all teams ahead of the play-offs.

“On paper, the top four teams for the play-offs are known but we want all teams to have an equal chance. Some teams have played more matches and thus they occupy better position on the rankings which is not fair to the teams that would have played less matches,” said Nyaberi.

Champions and league leaders Kenya Prisons have 12 points from four matches, KCB are second with 12 points from five matches, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) are third with nine points from four matches while Kenya Pipeline complete the top four positions with six points from four matches.