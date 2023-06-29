KVF decision on KPA’s appeal stirs controversy

There is disquiet in the volleyball fraternity following the controversial qualification of Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) to the Kenya Volleyball Federation men's National League play-offs.

After defending champions General Service Unit (GSU), former champions Kenya Prisons and Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) had booked their place in the play-offs, Equity Bank and KPA were muscling for the remaining one slot at the end of regular season last Sunday.

Equity had the advantage in qualifying for the last four as they need to just beat Mombasa Prisons and hope KPA lose to GSU.

The bankers went on to win 3-0 while KPA lost 1-3 which meant Equity earned the post-season ticket.

However, after the fixtures, KVF released a letter indicating that an earlier appeal by KPA against Nairobi Prisons was upheld which meant the coastal side taking over Equity’s post-season slot.

KPA had appealed after their win against Nairobi Prisons was rejected for fielding two eligible players during the fourth leg at the Nyayo National Stadium, Nairobi.

The players in question were Peter Kamara (Nabih Saleh Bahrain Volleyball Club) and Dennis Omollo (Al Bahri, Iraq) who attended trials in the Middle East.

“The KPA appeal against Nairobi Prisons Volleyball Club was considered and the Committee upheld your match against them. The National Sports Organising Secretary is therefore directed to uphold the results," read the letter from KVF secretary general Ben Juma.

The official defended the rule saying they were guided by FIVB rules on International Transfer Certificate Disciplinary Regulation New transfer within the transfer period time.

The rule states: "Should the contractual relationship between Receiving Club and player end during the Transfer period, the FIVB must receive a release letter signed by both parties (Receiving Club and player) indicating the date of the termination. Only after receipt of this documentation may the player be permitted a new international transfer (in case of dispute or if otherwise stipulated in the player’s contract, refer to Article."

However, on the Al Bahri and Nabih Saleh official website pages, they still indicate Omollo and Kamara as their players.

And on Thursday, when KVF released the rankings, placing Equity fifth with 34 points two behind KDF and KPA who are joint fourth but the Dockers have a better set ratio, stakeholders protested the decision.