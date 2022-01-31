KVF champions Prisons bolster squad ahead of Coast leg

Reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions Kenya Prisons women's team have reinforced their squad ahead of the third leg this weekend at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

Prisons have brought on board Kwanthanze Secondary School left attackers Naomi Nekesa and Rebecca Mwendwa and Kesogon Secondary School setter Macline Akoko.

Speaking Monday at their training base Nairobi West in Nairobi, team coach Josp Barasa stated that it has been long since he recruited new players, adding that lack of employment opportunities was their main undoing.

"Employment chances here have been scarce but there is light at the end of the tunnel. I have brought on board three young players who are willing and ready to learn. Akoko's presence is huge because I don't have variety in the setting department. She is from school and definitely there will be few adjustments to be done," said Barasa, who doubles up as the Kenya women's volleyball team assistant coach.

Akoko will join hands with Herman Kipyegon and Joy Lusenaka in the setting position.

"I have also moved youngster Caroline Jerop, who joined us last season and can play as left attacker and middle blocker to the libero position. She is young, agile and fast and those attributes makes a good libero," added Barasa.

Jerop is expected to partner with the experienced Elizabeth Wanyama after regular Judith Tarus moved to Kamiti Maximum Security Prisons.

The tactician has also welcomed the availability of opposite hitter Teresa Ewet who was away on maternity leave

Prisons will play Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) in their only fixture on Saturday and Barasa said they are not push overs.

"Last season during the play-offs, they came at us hard but eventually we had the final laugh with a 3-2 win. Whereas it's a new season altogether, we cannot write them off and we will be keen to win the match and bag the three points," said Barasa.