KVF champions Prisons bolster squad ahead of Coast leg

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • Prisons will play Directorate of Criminal Investigations(DCI) in their only fixture on Saturday and Barasa said they are not push overs.
  • "Last season during the play-offs, they came at us hard but eventually we had the final laugh with a 3-2 win. Whereas it's a new season altogether, we cannot write them off and we will be keen to win the match and bag the three points," said Barasa.

Reigning Kenya Volleyball Federation National League champions Kenya Prisons women's team have reinforced their squad ahead of the third leg this weekend at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande Hall in Mombasa County.

