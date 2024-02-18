KVF announces provisional squads for African Games

Kenya Prisons duo of outside hitter Meldine Sande and libero Delphine Misoki have made a return to the national women's volleyball team.

The duo has been named in the provisional squad of 18 players for next month's African Games in Accra, Ghana.

At the same time, foreign-based quartet of Enock Mogeni,Abiud Chirchir, Peter Kamara and Simon Kipkorir have been recalled to Kenya men's team provisional squad of 20 players.

Mogeni, Chirchir,Kipkorir and Kamara missed last month's African Games Zone Five qualifiers that was staged in Egypt where Kenya finished second behind the North Africans.

Mogeni is attached to Al Ahli of Qatar while Kipkorir plies his trade with Mouloudia Boussalem in Tunisia. Chirchir is based at Damac in Saudi Arabia, while Kamara plays for Club Olympique de Kelibia of Tunisia.

Sande and Misoki failed to make it to the provisional Malkia Strikers squad that competed in the Zone Five qualifiers in Egypt.

Sande was last with the national team during the training camp in Brazil for the 2022 FIVB World Championship held in Netherlands while Misoki, who is a sibling to national team setter Emmaculate Nekesa was drafted in the provisional squad for FIVB Challenger Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (Cameroon) last year but she failed to make the final team.

Experienced libero Elizabeth Wanyama, who was with Malkia Strikers in Egypt has been overlooked, while setter Joy Lusenaka, outside hitter Pamela Masaisai ,opposite Pauline Ito who had made it to the provisional squad for the Egypt assignment have not been called up.

Kenya Pipeline's Pamela Adhiambo, who can play both as an outside hitter and opposite has been drafted in the squad.

Hard-hitting Elphas Makuto, who plays both indoor and beach volleyball has however been named in the beach volleyball team.

Kenya Prisons outside hitter Sila Kipruto, who had been drafted in the provisional squad for Zone Five qualifiers was also overlooked.

Kenya Volleyball Federation President Charles Nyaberi announced the provisional squads for both indoor and beach volleyball teams after the conclusion of the Arthur Odera Open tournament at Malaba Stadium, in Busia County on Sunday.

Kenya Pipeline and General Service Unit (GSU) won the the two-day event.

Pipeline defeated rivals Kenya Prisons 3-1(25-22,25-20,21-25,25-18) in the women’s final while GSU beat Kenya Prisons 3-0(26-24,25-22,25-22).

KVF Deputy President Paul Bitok, who doubles up as Technical Coordinator for both national teams, said the teams will start training on Wednesday at Moi International Sport Centre, Indoor Arena.

Malkia Strikers Provisional squad

Opposites

Mercy Iminza

Loice Simiyu

Pamela Adhiambo

Liberos

Agripina Kundu

Lincy Jeruto

Delphine Misoki

Setters

Esther Mutinda

Emmaculate Nekesa

Middle Blockers:

Edith Mukuvilani

Belinda Barasa

Trizah Atuka

Lorine Chebet

Outside Hitters:

Mercy Moim

Meldina Sande

Jemimah Siang'u

Juliana Namutira

Leonida Kasaya

Sarah Namisi

Technical Bench:

Japheth Munala (Head Coach)

Josp Barasa (Assistant Coach)

Janet Wanja (Trainer)

Sarah Karongo (Physiotherapist)

Kenneth Tonui (Team Manager)

Paul Bitok (Technical Director)

Wafalme

Opposites

Joshua Kimaru

Abiud Chirchir

Enock Mogeni

Peter Kamara

Liberos

James Mutero

Hudson Kipchumba

Setters

Brian Melly

Kelvin Kipkosgei

Gregory Kiplimo

Middle Blockers

Brian Kamonde

Wilson Cheruiyot

Simion Kipkorir

Levis Ogutu

Shadrack Misiko

George Okore

Outside hitters

Dennis Omollo

Dennis Esokon

Naftali Chumba

Nicholas Matui

Elvis Kimutai

Technical Bench:

Gideon Tarus (Head Coach)

Elisha Aliwa (1st Assistant Coach)

Denis Mokua (2nd Assistant Coach)

Antonnette Akhabonje (Physiotherapist)

Bernard Musumba (Team Manager)

Paul Bitok (Technical Director)

Beach Volleyball (men)

Elphas Makuto

Jairus Kipkosgei

Donald Mchete

Edward Kibet

Head coach(Ibrahim Oduor)