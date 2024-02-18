KVF announces provisional squads for African Games
What you need to know:
Kenya Prisons duo of outside hitter Meldine Sande and libero Delphine Misoki have made a return to the national women's volleyball team.
The duo has been named in the provisional squad of 18 players for next month's African Games in Accra, Ghana.
At the same time, foreign-based quartet of Enock Mogeni,Abiud Chirchir, Peter Kamara and Simon Kipkorir have been recalled to Kenya men's team provisional squad of 20 players.
Mogeni, Chirchir,Kipkorir and Kamara missed last month's African Games Zone Five qualifiers that was staged in Egypt where Kenya finished second behind the North Africans.
Mogeni is attached to Al Ahli of Qatar while Kipkorir plies his trade with Mouloudia Boussalem in Tunisia. Chirchir is based at Damac in Saudi Arabia, while Kamara plays for Club Olympique de Kelibia of Tunisia.
Sande and Misoki failed to make it to the provisional Malkia Strikers squad that competed in the Zone Five qualifiers in Egypt.
Sande was last with the national team during the training camp in Brazil for the 2022 FIVB World Championship held in Netherlands while Misoki, who is a sibling to national team setter Emmaculate Nekesa was drafted in the provisional squad for FIVB Challenger Cup and Africa Cup of Nations (Cameroon) last year but she failed to make the final team.
Experienced libero Elizabeth Wanyama, who was with Malkia Strikers in Egypt has been overlooked, while setter Joy Lusenaka, outside hitter Pamela Masaisai ,opposite Pauline Ito who had made it to the provisional squad for the Egypt assignment have not been called up.
Kenya Pipeline's Pamela Adhiambo, who can play both as an outside hitter and opposite has been drafted in the squad.
Hard-hitting Elphas Makuto, who plays both indoor and beach volleyball has however been named in the beach volleyball team.
Kenya Prisons outside hitter Sila Kipruto, who had been drafted in the provisional squad for Zone Five qualifiers was also overlooked.
Kenya Volleyball Federation President Charles Nyaberi announced the provisional squads for both indoor and beach volleyball teams after the conclusion of the Arthur Odera Open tournament at Malaba Stadium, in Busia County on Sunday.
Kenya Pipeline and General Service Unit (GSU) won the the two-day event.
Pipeline defeated rivals Kenya Prisons 3-1(25-22,25-20,21-25,25-18) in the women’s final while GSU beat Kenya Prisons 3-0(26-24,25-22,25-22).
KVF Deputy President Paul Bitok, who doubles up as Technical Coordinator for both national teams, said the teams will start training on Wednesday at Moi International Sport Centre, Indoor Arena.
Malkia Strikers Provisional squad
Opposites
Mercy Iminza
Loice Simiyu
Pamela Adhiambo
Liberos
Agripina Kundu
Lincy Jeruto
Delphine Misoki
Setters
Esther Mutinda
Emmaculate Nekesa
Middle Blockers:
Edith Mukuvilani
Belinda Barasa
Trizah Atuka
Lorine Chebet
Outside Hitters:
Mercy Moim
Meldina Sande
Jemimah Siang'u
Juliana Namutira
Leonida Kasaya
Sarah Namisi
Technical Bench:
Japheth Munala (Head Coach)
Josp Barasa (Assistant Coach)
Janet Wanja (Trainer)
Sarah Karongo (Physiotherapist)
Kenneth Tonui (Team Manager)
Paul Bitok (Technical Director)
Wafalme
Opposites
Joshua Kimaru
Abiud Chirchir
Enock Mogeni
Peter Kamara
Liberos
James Mutero
Hudson Kipchumba
Setters
Brian Melly
Kelvin Kipkosgei
Gregory Kiplimo
Middle Blockers
Brian Kamonde
Wilson Cheruiyot
Simion Kipkorir
Levis Ogutu
Shadrack Misiko
George Okore
Outside hitters
Dennis Omollo
Dennis Esokon
Naftali Chumba
Nicholas Matui
Elvis Kimutai
Technical Bench:
Gideon Tarus (Head Coach)
Elisha Aliwa (1st Assistant Coach)
Denis Mokua (2nd Assistant Coach)
Antonnette Akhabonje (Physiotherapist)
Bernard Musumba (Team Manager)
Paul Bitok (Technical Director)
Beach Volleyball (men)
Elphas Makuto
Jairus Kipkosgei
Donald Mchete
Edward Kibet
Head coach(Ibrahim Oduor)
Beach (women)
Gaudencia Makokha
Shirleen Sembel
Naomie Too
Yvonne Wavinya
Head Coach(Salome Wanjala)