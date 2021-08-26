Kurume Chamber’s Sh13m gift for Kenyan Olympians, Paralympians

Amina Mohamed, Tabu Irina,

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (left) hands over a gift to U.S.E. Company Limited Chairman Kyoko Yoshihiro at the Kenyan embassy in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. On the right is Kenya’s ambassador to Japan, Tabu Irina. Kurume city donated 13 million Japanese Yen (about Sh13 million) to Team Kenya to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Sports CS Amina Mohamed, Thursday announced that Kurume City officials had donated 13 million Japanese Yen (about Sh13 million) to Kenya’s teams entered for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo
  • Kurume Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s donation will be paid directly to athletes and officials involved in both Olympics and Paralympic Games


In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.