Kurume Chamber’s Sh13m gift for Kenyan Olympians, Paralympians

Kenya’s Paralympians to the ongoing Games will be further motivated by a cash gift presented by the City of Kurume’s Chamber of Commerce and Industry towards their efforts here in Tokyo.

Kenya’s Cabinet Secretary for Sports, Culture and Heritage, Amina Mohamed, Thursday announced that Kurume City officials had donated 13 million Japanese Yen (about Sh13 million) to Kenya’s teams entered for this year’s Olympic and Paralympic Games in Tokyo.

Through National Olympic Committee of Kenya Vice-President Shadrack Maluki, Amina - who is currently away from office mourning her husband, Khalid Hossain Ahmed, who died on July 29 – said the Kurume Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s donation will be paid directly to athletes and officials involved in both Olympics and Paralympic Games.

Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed (left) hands over a gift to U.S.E. Company Limited Chairman Kyoko Yoshihiro at the Kenyan embassy in Tokyo on July 24, 2021. On the right is Kenya’s ambassador to Japan, Tabu Irina. Kurume city donated 13 million Japanese Yen (about Sh13 million) to Team Kenya to the Olympic and Paralympic Games. Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

This is over and above the cash incentives announced for Team Kenya by President Uhuru Kenyatta recently.

The news came as Kenya’s Hellen Wawira Kariuki finished a respectable fifth in her Paralympic Games powerlifting debut at the Tokyo International Forum Thursday morning as China’s Lingling Guo snatched gold with a new world record lift of 108 kilogrammes.

On July 24, a delegation from Kurume met with Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed and Kenya’s ambassador to Japan, Tabu Irina, at the Kenyan embassy in Meguro, Tokyo, and announced they would make a donation to Kenya’s Olympians and Paralympians.

This was over and above facilitating Team Kenya’s pre-Olympic Games camp in Kurume which ran from July 9 to 23.