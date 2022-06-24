KSF National Swimming Championship set for Mombasa

Twelve clubs from Mombasa and other parts of the country are expected to participate in the Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) National Championship at Bandari Maritime Academy this weekend.

According to a press statement released by the Coast Amateur Swimming Association (CASA) which is hosting the championship, several top swimmers in the country are looking forward to take part.

The five Mombasa clubs which have confirmed their participation are Bandari SC, Blue Ocean SC, Coast Swim Club Nyali, Mombasa Aquatic Club and Mombasa Parents Swim Club.

Seven clubs from other parts of Kenya to feature in the championship are Braeburn SC, Makini School Sports Academy, Nairobi Academy, Otters SC, Poseidon SC, Savvy Swimming, USIU -A and Dolphines SC.