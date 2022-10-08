KSF Committee meets stakeholders, crafts path to fresh elections

There is light at the end of the tunnel for swimming in the country.

The Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) Stabilisation Committee, which was put in place by world swimming governing body, FINA, has now come up with a road map to fresh elections.

The Stabilisation Committee, which is headed by South Africa’s Jace Naidoo, will announce a team will help his three-member team in its operations before the end of next week.

The Stabilisation Committee that has Moses Benon Mwase from Uganda as secretary and the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) Secretary General, Francis Mutuku as a member, disclosed that those who intend to vie for posts in the coming elections will not be part of the team.

Following a meeting between the Stabilisation Committee and swimming stakeholders at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Thursday, Mutuku told Nation Sport that the team will help them come up with a calendar of events for 2022/2023 season.

“They will help us run events but won’t make any decisions for us or seek posts in the coming elections,” said Mutuku, adding that they have opened a two-week window for stakeholders to present their views on the constitution.

“Some members had issues with the KSF constitution that was ratified by FINA. There is a chance now to make changes,” said Mutuku. “We had earlier created a portal where stakeholders air their views and the response has been good.”

Up until elections are held, Mutuku said Kenyan swimmers will still compete in international events but under a neutral flag.

“We hope we shall have put in place a new constitution and a new team installed by December,” said Mutuku explaining that his committee emphasised that it’s only swimming stakeholders who hold the key to good governance in the sport.

“What we have realised is that there is a big gap between people working in swimming- leaders, parents, coaches and swimmers. Outsiders won’t provide solutions,” said Mutuku.

FINA took over the running of swimming in the country in July and appointed a three-man Stabilisation Committee to run activities of the federation and help KSF to hold fresh elections.

While appointing the Stabilisation Committee, FINA Executive Director Brent Nowicki said that they were forced to come with the move after KSF defied FINA rules repeatedly.