KPA’s Kamonde proud of his roots at Githurai Academy

Fast-rising national volleyball team middle blocker Brian Kamonde was raised by a single mother, Nancy Kamonde in Githurai, Kiambu County.

He is thankful to have been enrolled early at Githurai Volleyball Academy which saved him from being ensnared by crime which is prevalent in the area.

Kamonde, 25, says he may never have become the player he is today were it not for Githurai Academy coach Joseph Mwangi and other mentors.

“I attended Kaspi Children Centre Primary School in Githurai. Githurai Volleyball Academy was a few metres away from the school. I used to pass near the academy before coach Mwangi encouraged me to try a hand in volleyball,” says Kamonde.

“Passion for the sport grew, and rather than joining my mates who would indulged in vices such as drug abuse, I spent time training. That kept me in check. Perhaps I would be dead or be sucked into the dark world of crime,” he recalls.

The player, who turns out for Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League side Kenya Ports Authority (KPA), is part of the provisional national team of 21 players who will start training next week for the African Nations Championship in Cairo, Egypt.

The biennial event is primed for September 1-14.

Kamonde has been tipped to fill the position left my Lewis Ogutu, who is undergoing training at the Kenya Forest Service.

Ogutu was instrumental when Kenya beat Egypt 3-2 in the group stage of the 2021 edition of the continental championship that was held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Tunisia won the title and Kenya finished ninth in the competition that attracted 16 nations.

“After my completing my primary school education, I joined Kagundo Secondary School in Machakos County. Volleyball was introduced at the school and coach Nicodemus Mbaka, who is now attached to Kenya Pipeline, trained the team. When I was in Form Two, the coach told me to switch to a middle blocker’s position.

Although we didn’t perform well in the school games when we started out, in 2017 we qualified for the national school games,” says Kamonde, a sibling to Barbara, Collins and Vanessa.

"Even though our impact was not felt, Kenya Prisons women’s team coach Josp Barasa noticed my talent. My mum struggled to raise school fees for the four of us. I finished secondary school in 2015 but had poor grades. I convinced mum to let me go back to school.

I rejoined Kangundo Secondary in Form Three and I’m glad I scored grade C. That is how I got a scholarship at Strathmore College in 2018 where I undertook a Diploma in Business Information Technology. In 2019, I took part in the KVF open tournament in Kapsabet,and KPA assistant coach Samson Sunguti asked me to join the team,” he said.

“Sadly, coronavirus hit and sporting activity was halted. In 2021,I made the squad to the African Clubs Championship in Tunisia and played sparingly, resting Sammy Ngeny. The match against Zamalek of Egypt stood out as I made a block that was my turning point.

“Upon returning home, I trained harder and earned my place when Ogutu left KPA. For now, I will be fighting against worthy competitors to make the final national team squad.