KPA in town for league charge, short-hnaded GSU battle Prisons

KPA player David Thuita lifts coach Sammy Mulinge

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) player David Thuita lifts up his coach Sammy Mulinge after their 3-1 win over Kenya Prisons during the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League play-offs at the Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena Kasarani on November 22, 2019.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • GSU will welcome Prisons Mombasa on Saturday before they battle KDF on Sunday.
  • GSU hammered Kenya Army 3-0 (25-21, 25-14, 25-17) in the first leg.

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team are leaving nothing to chance ahead of their relatively easy fixtures set for this weekend during the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium.

