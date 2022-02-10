KPA in town for league charge, short-hnaded GSU battle Prisons

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball team are leaving nothing to chance ahead of their relatively easy fixtures set for this weekend during the second leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium.

KPA, who arrived in the capital on Tuesday, will take on newcomers Nyanza Prisons on Saturday before they wrap up the the two-day event with a tie against Kenya Army the following day.

Team setter Elijah Bosire said on paper they are matches they can win easily but they will not be overconfident.

"This season is going to be interesting and more so the four play-offs slots up for grabs mid this year. We are not taking chances and that's why we arrived in the city four days to the event which shows our intent," said the former national team setter.

"We can't say much about Nyanza Prisons because they are unfamiliar opponents but we are eager to face them. Kenya Army have been here for a while and our record against them is good. We hope to build on the history," Bosire said.

The veteran player an elder brother of Nairobi Prisons setter Florence and Kenya Prisons libero Charles, added.

KPA squeezed a 3-2 win against Equity Bank during the first leg that was played at the Kapsabet Showground in Nandi County last November.

KPA, who finished third behind champions General Service Unit(GSU) and Kenya Prisons last season, will be without the services of influential right attacker and national team captain Enock Mogeni who is now attached to Egyptian side Smouha.

At the same time, experienced GSU left attacker David Kirwa says his team is still intact despite losing four key players.

GSU will be without the services of setter Brian Melly who joined Albania side Partizan Tiran late last year, middle blocker Simon Kipkorir who joined Saudi Arabian side Alibtisam early this year, left attacker Kelvin Omuse who crossed over to the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and right attacker Abiud Chirchir who is attached to club Grand Nancy in France.

"They (opponents) should not write us off just yet. We have a formidable side and I believe whoever prepare well will carry the day," said the former national team player.

"Of course the absence of Melly is a big loss but at the end of the day, it's a plus for us and the country at large but we have enough cover," he added.

In absence of Melly, coach Gideon Tarus's charges will rely on Nicholas Langat, John Kamau and Andrew Wafula.

GSU will welcome Prisons Mombasa on Saturday before they battle KDF on Sunday.