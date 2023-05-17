KPA hit Customs to storm quarters, Pipeline hit Descrates
What you need to know:
- In the women's tournament being held in Hammamat, Tunisia, Kenya Pipeline hammered Descrates of Cote d'Ivoire 3-0 (25-11, 25-9, 25-11) to finish top of Group C with nine points from three matches.
Kenya Ports Authority on Wednesday stormed into the quarter-finals of the Africa Men's Clubs Championships with a 3-1 (25-18, 17-25, 25-20, 25-22) win over CNS of Nigeria in Kelibia, Tunisia.
In the other Group C match, MCA of Algeria held their nerve to beat NCS of Nigeria 3-2 (25-16 ,25 -21, 27-29, 24-26, 15-11) to fnishsecond on five points behind Kenya Pipeline.
More to follow...