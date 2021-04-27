KPA duo catch scouts' eye as Africa Club Champs ends

Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) men's volleyball players Enock Mogeni and Sam Juma have attracted the interest of North African Clubs following the conclusion of the African Clubs Championship in Tunis, Tunisia Tuesday.

The duo were part of the team that finished fifth on their maiden appearance at the event.

Egyptian side Zamalek and Swehly (Libya) want the services of right attacker Mogeni, while Kelibia (Tunisia) are interested in libero Juma.

Kelibia is also the home to Kenya international Abiud Chirchir, who locally play for champions General Service Unit (GSU).

KPA team manager Joel Kosgei said the move showed they are doing something extra ordinary.

Kosgei however noted that they have advised the players to think through the development before they make any decisions.

"I think the effort is there for everyone to see. This is our first time at the event and already some of our players are attracting the interests of some tops clubs in Africa here and we are happy and humbled about it.

At the same time, we are happy with our fifth position and we couldn't have asked for a better position to wrap up the event at.We will fly back in the country on Thursday at 7:10am. The exposure here has been amazing and we hope to build on that going forward," said the official.

Mogeni recently completed a six-month contract with Swedish side Sodertelge.

On his return, Mogeni revealed that Sodertelgeto were keen to renew his contract, while a club from France had also shown interest.