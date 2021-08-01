Rotich, Korir storm Tokyo Olympics 800m final

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich celebrates after winning in the men's 800m semi-finals Heat 3

Kenya's Ferguson Cheruiyot Rotich celebrates after winning in the men's 800m semi-finals Heat 3 during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • While Rotich won Heat 3 in 1:44.04, Korir had to dig deep at the home straight to get the automatic slot in Heat 1
  • Korir, who was earlier on Saturday red-carded for a false start in the 400m race, made ammends by finishing second in Heat 1 of the semi-finals behind Patryk Dobek of Poland
  • Kenya's other representative Michael Saruni finished a disappointing sixth in 1:44:54 in Heat 2 that was won by Australian Peter Bol (1:44.11)

In Tokyo

