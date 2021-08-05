Kipsang shatters Olympic Record, joins Cheruiyot in 1500m final

Abel Kipsang

Kenya's Abel Kipsang (right) crosses the finish line to win in the men's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jewel Samad | AFP

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Kipsang won the second semi-final in 3:31.65 ahead of Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:32.13) and Britain's Josh Kerr (3:32.13) who wound second and third respectively.
  • Kenya's World champion Timothy Cheruiyot also made it through to the final from the first semi-final that claimed the scalp of the third Kenyan in the event, Charles Simotwo, here at the National Stadium.

In Tokyo

