Kipsang shatters Olympic Record, joins Cheruiyot in 1500m final

Kenya's Abel Kipsang set a new Olympic Record in the 1500m semi-finals in Tokyo on Thursday.

Kipsang won the second semi-final in 3:31.65 ahead of Norway's Jakob Ingebrigtsen (3:32.13) and Britain's Josh Kerr (3:32.13) who wound second and third respectively.

Kipsang broke the Olympic record of 3:32.07 set by another Kenyan, Noah Ngeny in 2000.

Kenya's Abel Kipsang reacts after winning the men's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.

Jewel SAMAD / AFP Photo credit: Jewel SAMAD / AFP

An overview shows Kenya's Abel Kipsang as he wins the men's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.

Antonin THUILLIER / AFP Photo credit: Antonin Thuillier | AFP

Kenya's World champion Timothy Cheruiyot also made it through to the final from the first semi-final that claimed the scalp of the third Kenyan in the event, Charles Simotwo, here at the National Stadium.

Jake Wightman won the first semifinal in 3:33.48 with USA's Cole Hocker taking second in a PB of 3:33.87 and world champion Timothy Cheruiyot placing third in 3:33.95.

Britain's Jake Wightman (right) competes to first place ahead of second-placed USA's Cole Hocker (centre) and Kenya's Timothy Cheruiyot (second right) the men's 1500m semi-finals during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 5, 2021.

Photo credit: Javier Soriano | AFP