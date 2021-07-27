Kipruto banks on teamwork to yield marathon gold

Amos Kipruto

Amos Kipruto, World Marathon Bronze medalist, trains on the Mosoriot-Kabiyet road in Nandi County on July 15, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Jared Nyataya | Nation Media Group
By  Bernard Rotich  &  Wangari Njoroge

What you need to know:

  • World bronze medallist will team up with Kipchoge and Cherono in men’s 42km race.
  • Marathoner heaps praises on his mentor Kipchoge ahead of big showdown.

The 2019 World Athletics Championships marathon bronze medallist, Amos Kipruto, is banking on rigorous preparation to deliver victory on his first appearance at the 2020 Olympic Games in Japan.

