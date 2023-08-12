Kilundo, Nyaberi go head to head for KVF presidency

There will be a new sheriff in town next Saturday as Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) hold their national elections.

Jostling for the top seat is veteran administrator Charles Nyaberi and Director of Operations, Kenya Prisons Service David Kilundo.

Edward Kisaka, who had shown interest for the chairman position, has opted to vie for the Treasurer position.

Nyaberi and Kilundo both worked under the late KVF Chairman Waithaka Kioni who put the Kenya women's team Malkia Strikers on the map.

Nyaberi was the deputy chairman, while Kilundo was the second vice chairman.

Kilundo,55, says he was a good student of Kioni, who passed on in April after short illness and he is the change that Kenyan volleyball needs.

"I learned a lot from Kioni and I'm keen to pick from where he left. The sport needs sober leaders with integrity to stir the sport forward," said Kilundo who doubles up as the Assistant Commissioner General.

Kilundo, a former athlete and volleyball player, says the men's team Wafalme Stars will be top of his agenda. Wafalme have long been in the shadows of their female counterparts Malkia Strikers.

"We have good players but they lack exposure. Should I get elected, I will reach out to Counties and the government at large to fund the outfit. The goodwill is there but I think our image is wanting but we are keen to restore the trust of the sponsors. We also intend to have arrangements with various schools across the country to have national and club coaches attached there. Through this, we can field teams in under-age competitions," said Kilundo, who unsuccessfully ran for the Deputy Secretary General during the 2014 elections.

"Malkia Strikers should now be competing at the highest level. They shouldn't be playing second fiddle to other teams like Cameroon or Egypt. Sponsors are willing to associate with this outfit but accountability has been the thorn in the flesh," he added.

Nyaberi, the Kenya Sports Council treasurer and a Project Planning and Management graduate from the University of Nairobi, says he has seen it all.

Nyaberi, 68, also says he learned the leadership ropes from Kioni and is ready to make the sport better.

"I want to continue promoting the sport. I'm a visible and hands-on leader with a tangible record in volleyball development from grassroot to elite International level. I have religiously served the sport for over 22 years and I know a thing or two in management," says Nyaberi, a former volleyball player and teacher at St Patrick's Secondary School in Iten.

On Wafalme Stars, Nyaberi said: "We could have done better but we have lacked resources. The fact that we have the team training for the forthcoming African Nations Championship in Egypt shows that we mean well for the sport."

"I have successfully chaired Marketing Commissions, secured substantive proposals that secured government and corporate funding and I hope to extend the same to Wafalme so that they can get the much needed funds and support."