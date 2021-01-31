KFS middle blocker ruled out with injury

Kenya Forest Service (KFS) men's volleyball team will miss the services of dependable middle blocker Stephen Murimi in the forthcoming Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League matches after he underwent surgery on his left knee.

Murimi picked anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury during the first leg league match against Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) away in Mombasa County at Shimo La Tewa grounds.

The side coached by Wachira Gatuiria were trailing KDF 2-1 when Murimi limped off and ultimately lost 3-1.

Gatuiria conceded Murimi's absence will be felt but promised to give young players a chance.

"Michael Wanyoike ( Egerton University) and Vincent Twara (St Paul's University) are coming up so well and they have what it takes to be quality players. Murimi underwent a successful surgery last Wednesday in a hospital in Kiambu County and we can only wish him quick recovery," said the tactician.

In Murimi's absence, KFS will rely on the services of Michael Mukhwana, Nicholas Maina and Ernest Muriithi.

KFS collected three points in the first leg after beating Mombasa Prisons 3-1 and losing by a similar margin to both Kenya Ports Authority and KDF but Gatuiria is optimistic better days await them.

"While it's still early in the day, we will not be over-ambitious. Our target is to finish in the top seven at the completion of the league. I know the league is competitive but we are determined to achieve our objectives," said Gatuiria.

Gatuiria said as the league progresses, they hope the federation will embrace the team's move to plant trees in every venue they play since securing environment is the team's core objective.