KFS coach takes pride in sixth place league finish

Kenya Forest Service.

Kenya Forest Service players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Nairobi Prisons at Nyayo National Stadium on July 23, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • KFS were ranked sixth on standings with 22 points from 12 matches, while Equity Bank occupied fifth position with 25 points
  • Gatuira believes it would have been unfair of him to expect a lot from a team he assembled last year after several of his players moved to other local clubs
  • At the same time, Equity Bank bemoaned failing to make the play-offs for a third consecutive season

"It's a milestone for the team to finish sixth."

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.