KFS coach takes pride in sixth place league finish

"It's a milestone for the team to finish sixth."

Those were the words of the Kenya Forest Service coach Wachira Gatuiria after his team finished sixth in the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi on Sunday.

KFS were ranked sixth on standings with 22 points from 12 matches, while Equity Bank occupied fifth position with 25 points.

KFS got two sets from General Service Unit (GSU) and one from Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) and Equity Bank upon their return to the 13-team league this season having been out of action since 2014 due to financial constraints.

Gatuira believes it would have been unfair of him to expect a lot from a team he assembled last year after several of his players moved to other local clubs.

"This is a totally different squad and to have picked points and sets from the top clubs at some point in the league goes to show that that we have a lot to offer if the competition in the league is anything to go by," said Wachira.

"Next season we want to be in the play-offs bracket and that's why we will not be resting. I'm targeting two players to add to the team as I believe the current squad is good enough," he added.

At the same time, Equity Bank bemoaned failing to make the play-offs for a third consecutive season.

"It has always been so close yet so far. We haven't been lucky and it's sad. We have always started well and somehow lost our footing along the way. We will not give up because our objective is to play in the play-offs in the forthcoming seasons," said Equity opposite Moses Omondi.

Status quo in the men's play-offs was maintained as champions GSU, Kenya Prisons, Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) and KDF qualified.

The top four teams at the completion of the regular season compete in the play-offs where the top two teams earn automatic tickets to the African Clubs Championship.

GSU finished top of the league unbeaten with 33 points, Prisons finished second one point shy of the leaders, as KPA and KDF finished third and fourth with 31 and 26 points respectively.