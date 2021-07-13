Kenyans Agala, Makokha face Brazilian foes in opening match

Kenya's pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha will play the Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia and Rebecca Cavalcante in their first match of beach volleyball Olympic Games that will serve off on July 26 at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo, Japan.

The East Africans, who are drawn in a tough Pool “D” will then line up against United States of America’s pair of Kelly Clases and Sarah Sponcil on July 29 before wrapping up the group stage with a tie against Latvia's Anastasija Kravcenoka and Tina Graudina two days later.

Makokha yesterday said they have a clue of their opponents’ ability after watching their opponents play on Sunday during the FIVB Beach Volleyball World Tour 4-Star tournament in Gstaad in Switzerland.

“We were lucky to watch them play live and at least we know what to expect from them. We have the knowledge of where we can serve or place the ball when we play against them. They are tough opponents but we will be at that stage in our own right and we are keen to give our best," said Makokha, a Kenya Pipeline right attacker.

"Our training down here in Mombasa is going on well as we try to fine tune all the departments,” Makokha added.

In the final of the Gstaad event, Brazilian's Cavalcanti and Patricia finished second behind their compatriots Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda in straight sets of 2-0 (23-21,21-18), while Latvia pair of Kravcenoka and Graudina finished fourth behind Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Paredes 2-1(21-13,13-21,17-15).