Kenyans Agala, Makokha face Brazilian foes in opening match

Kenya's Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha

Kenya's Brackcides Agala (left) and Gaudencia Makokha celebrate after qualifying for the final of the CAVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 26, 2021.

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • In the final of the Gstaad event, Brazilian's Cavalcanti and Patricia finished second behind their compatriots Agatha Bednarczuk and Eduarda in straight sets of 2-0 (23-21,21-18), while Latvia pair of Kravcenoka and Graudina finished fourth behind Canada's Sarah Pavan and Melissa Paredes 2-1(21-13,13-21,17-15).
  • Makokha together with Agala alongside Phoscah Kasisi and Yvonne Wavinya beat against Nigeria to qualify for the Summer Games during the last month's qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco. 

Kenya's pair of Brackcides Agala and Gaudencia Makokha will play the Brazilian duo of Ana Patricia and Rebecca Cavalcante in their first match of beach volleyball Olympic Games that will serve off on July 26 at Shiokaze Park in Tokyo, Japan.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.