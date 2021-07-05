Kenyan women enter camp ahead of Olympic Games

From left: Kenya women's beach volleyball players Brackcides Agala, Phoscah Kasisi, Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya pose for a picture after qualifying for the final round of the Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, the Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) has organised a four-day high performance coaching course at the Nyayo National Stadium.
  • The course which will be facilitated by Japan-based trainer Godfrey Owese who holds a FIVB Level Three Certificate starts today.

Kenya women’s beach volleyball team has started residential training at the Pride Inn Flamingo Hotel in Mombasa in readiness for the 2020 Olympic Games. 

