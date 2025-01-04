Kenyan volleyball star Janet Wanja buried at Lang'ata Cemetery

Malkia Strikers legend Janet Wanja Mungai was laid to rest in a private family ceremony at Lang’ata Cemetery, Nairobi, on Friday, January 3, 2025.

Wanja, 40, succumbed to gall bladder cancer at her home on December 26, 2024. Her burial was attended by family, friends, and members of the volleyball fraternity, including Malkia Strikers players, who paid their last respects to the celebrated athlete.

The volleyball icon was diagnosed with the rare cancer shortly after returning from the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, where she served as a trainer on the Malkia Strikers’ technical bench.

Wanja, a former Mukumu Girls High School student, played as a setter for Malkia Strikers in numerous high-profile tournaments. Her illustrious career included appearances at the Athens 2004 Olympics, 2006 World Championships, 2007 World Cup, 2007 African Championships, 2011 World Cup, 2011 African Games, 2013 African Championships, 2014 World Grand Prix, 2015 World Cup, 2015 World Grand Prix, 2015 African Championships, 2016 World Grand Prix, 2017 African Championships, 2018 World Championships, 2019 World Cup, 2019 African Games, and 2019 African Championships.

During her career, Wanja won an impressive 10 medals at the African Club Championships with the Kenya Pipeline Corporation Women Volleyball Club.

Former Harambee Starlets striker Esse Akida penned a heartfelt tribute to Wanja, saying, “As you rest, we will not only remember you as a volleyballer but as a sportsperson who inspired many young women to pursue sports as a career. Good night Janet Wanja. Sports will dearly miss you.”

Janet Wanja eulogised in emotional service

A day earlier, Wanja was honored at the Kasarani Indoor International Arena, where thousands of friends, family, and volleyball enthusiasts gathered for a memorial service to celebrate her life and legacy.

President William Ruto, through Secretary Administrator for Sports Evans Achoki, also paid tribute to Wanja during the memorial service. “Kenya has lost a great person who inspired others in sports. She was humble, tireless, focused, and team-oriented,” said Ruto.