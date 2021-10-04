Kenyan volleyball champions GSU to grace Nyerere Cup

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League men's champions General Service Unit (GSU) will use next week's Nyerere Cup Championship in Tanzania as a build up for the new season that serves off next month.

The annual event that attracts teams across the East African community is staged to honour the founding father of the nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere.

Speaking Monday at Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi, during the team's training session, GSU head coach Gideon Tarus welcomed the team's invitation to participate in the event saying it was timely.

"This is our first day in training and while most of the players had taken a break after a gruelling season, I had no choice but to recall them for the event. I'm glad that most of the players turned up for training save for three national team players that are fresh from participating in the African Cup of Nations Championships in Rwanda," said Tarus who double up as the national men's team coach.

"It will be our first time to participate in the event but I want to make use of it and see where my players are ahead of the new season. The last time we were in Tanzania was during the 2018 East and Central Africa Police Games where we won the title and this time round, while we are going for a total different competition, we are keen to make our presence felt," Tarus added.

Setter Brian Melly, middle blocker Simon Kipkorir and outside hitter Naftali Chumba who were with the national team that finished ninth in Rwanda last month are yet to report to training.

Libero Noah Bett and outside hitter Cornelius Kiplagat who were away with national team were however with the team in the training alongside Bonfentry Wekesa, Shradrack Misiko, David Kirwa, Nicholas Lagat, Emmanuel Kogo, Kelvin Omuse and Cornelius Kirwa among others.

"I'm not worried because I have a pool of players to choose from but I know before we leave for Tanzania on Saturday, they will have linked up with the team. They are from participating in the Nations Cup and therefore they are still in competition mood," said Tarus who has won four league titles with GSU as head coach.

Tarus was coy about revealing his acquisitions for the new season.