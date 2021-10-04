Kenyan volleyball champions GSU to grace Nyerere Cup

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus reacts on the touchline

General Service Unit (GSU) coach Gideon Tarus reacts on the touchline during Kenya Volleyball Federation league match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • GSU head coach Gideon Tarus welcomed the team's invitation to participate in the event saying it was timely
  • Setter Brian Melly, middle blocker Simon Kipkorir and outside hitter Naftali Chumba  who were with the national team that finished ninth in Rwanda last month are yet to report to training
  • Tarus was coy about revealing his acquisitions for the new season

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) National League men's champions General Service Unit (GSU) will use next week's Nyerere Cup Championship in Tanzania as a build up for the new season that serves off next month.

