Kenyan swimmers pay dearly for three-year ban on national body

Kenya lost millions of shillings in grants and scholarships from World Aquatics meant for swimmers and technical officials for close to three years, as Kenya Aquatics officials and stakeholders engaged in leadership wrangles.

Swimmers, who were used as pawns in the wrangles, were the biggest losers as they missed out on the qualifiers for both 2020 Tokyo and 2024 Paris Olympic Games. The swimmers ended up competing under a natural flag, denying them recognition as the national federation Kenya Aquatics remained banned.

For instance, Kenya lost out on Olympic Aquatic Support Programme that provides up to US$ 30,000 (Sh4.2 million) annually to countries, and up to Sh5 million in scholarship grants for participants in swimming, open water and diving.

The country’s swimmers also missed out on possible university scholarships estimated at between US$ 40,000 (Sh5.6m) and US$ 50,000 (Sh7m) as officials engaged in wrangles.

National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) President Paul Tergat disclosed that the wrangles in swimming that had gone on for six years, have affected the growth of the sport locally.

“We have lost a generation of good swimmers, courtesy of these wrangles with many denied the opportunity to compete outside the country. Some have quit the sport,” Tergat, who sought the government’s intervention to end the wrangles, said.

Kenya Aquatics precursor Kenya Swimming Federation (KSF) had been characterised by incessant wrangles since 2013 under the leadership of Ben Ekumbo, denying talented youth opportunities to advance their careers.

Not even change in leadership at the federation in 2016, when Ekumbo resigned as KSF president under a dark cloud of 2016 Olympics Team Kenya kits scandal, put an end to the wrangles.

The wrangles continued under the late Patrick Muyah’s leadership. Muyah passed on in April 2021, and Zack Musembi took charge in acting capacity.

A Special General Assembly which ushered into office a new office on October 7 at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani, promises better times.

“We lost scholarships for our athletes and subsidies for our coaches when they travelled for international meets,” newly-elected Kenya Aquatics Secretary General Collins Marigiri said, adding that parents of swimmers had to pay for everything during the duration of the ban.

“Coaches lost training programmes from World Aquatics (formerly FINA), leading to lack of professional development among coaches,” Marigiri explained, noting that Kenya technical officials were stopped from officiating in international meets.

“That has limited their exposure and development,” he says.

Marigiri explained that the country has lost a whole generation of swimmers who felt that swimming was not helping them develop holistically.

“Lack of international exposure meant they couldn’t develop a strong curriculum vitae when they were applying for scholarships to colleges abroad. So most chose to change to other sports,” said Marigiri.

Marigiri said that what broke the camel’s back was when Kenyan swimmers were suspended from competitions in 2021 and were forced to compete under a neutral flag, pretty much like refugees.