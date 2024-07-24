Kenyan swimmer Maria Brunlehner confident in the deep end of Olympic pool

In Paris

Kenyan swimmer Maria Brunlehner’s favourite television show is ‘Jeopardy!.’

‘Jeopardy!’ is a long-running American game show which made its debut on the screen in March, 1964, and which challenges contestants’ general knowledge by offering clues to answers, rather than placing direct questions.

It requires critical thinking.

Now in it’s 40th season, Jeopardy! is one of the longest running television game shows.

“It (‘Jeopardy’) challenges me to become a better person,” she responds, taking Nation.Africa into a dip in the pool and through her fledgling swimming journey.

“I’ve been swimming my whole life, basically, because my older sister (Sylvia) swam so my mum put me into swimming at school,” she explained at Team Kenya’s training camp in Miramas.

“As I started getting better and growing older, my mum decided to take me to Germany to swim there, so I moved to Germany in 2013 and got accepted to a sports school, and started getting better.”

After high school, Maria – who swam for the Potsdamer Schwimmverein team while in Germany - took a break from swimming as she also sought to cement her post-high school career options.

“I was in contact with Steve (Schaffer) - who is my coach now – and so I decided to go to the US to swim, and now I’m here!,” said Maria, a student at the Grand Canyon University in Phoenix, Arizona.

She notes that her Christian university has moulded her swimming career.

Kenyan swimmer Maria Brunlehner (centre) chats with Kenya's Ambassador to France Betty Cherwon at the Team Kenya training camp in Miramas, southern France on July 22, 2024. Photo credit: PHOTO | Elias Makori

“It’s extremely beneficial and very helpful because if I didn’t go in that direction, I don’t think I could have continued swimming…

“It has really helped me to pursue my academic career as well as my swimming. It’s a very good programme with a lot of good swimmers and good coaches, and good support from the university.”

Mombasa-born Maria, 24, qualified for Paris 2024 thanks to World Acquatics’ points-based “Universality System” that seeks to create wide global representation.

This thanks to her stellar performance in the 50 metres freestyle competition in which she set a national record of 26.12 seconds at the World Aquatic Championships held in Doha’s Aspire Dome in February this year.

Her points tally of 738 earned her the Olympic slot alongside compatriot, UK-based Ridhwan Mohamed.

Love football, volleyball

The world record in the women’s 50m freestyle is 23.61 seconds held by Sweden’s Sarah Sjoestroem, while the Olympic record stands at 23.81 second by Australia’s Emma McKeon from the last Olympics in Tokyo.

But Maria will be under no pressure to chase the big girls when she dives in for the heats from midday (Kenyan time) on August 3 at the Paris La Defense Arena, observing that it’s a learning experience for Kenya.

“I just want to do my best and see myself as a competitor but not compare myself with other swimmers… I’d like to hopefully get a best time and break the Kenyan record,” says Maria who confesses love for playing football and volleyball.

“I was excited to learn that I got the chance to go to the Olympics because everyone wants to go to the Olympics and everyone was fighting for that sport… luckily I was chosen and I’m extremely happy to participate,” reflects Maria who is expertly balancing between swimming and academics.

“I’m doing pretty well in my grades and swimming-wise. The university offers a good balance between sports and academics.”

William Malalo has accompanied Maria to Paris as coach and is confident of a bright future for Kenyan swimmers.

“The Olympics is the pinnacle for any athlete and as a federation and the Kenyan swimming fraternity, we are excited to be part of this event.

“For Swimming Kenya, we have a lot to learn to take us to the next level. I’m here to learn and to replicate the same and share with the coaches back in Kenya,” he said.

“Swimming is a sport that is growing very fast in Kenya, considering that many of the private schools have a swimming pool and, in the CBC, swimming is part of the curriculum.”

He added that the Kenyan swimming federation is working on a partnership with the City of Miramas in Southern France to expose Kenyan swimmers and coaches.

His word for Kenyan swimming fans? “Cheer us… We have two swimmers, Ridhwan Mohamed (400m freestyle) – who is swimming in the first event on July 27 - and Maria on August 3 in the 50m freestyle…