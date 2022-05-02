Kenyan setter Melly reveals interest from Italian clubs

Reliable Kenya volleyball men's team setter Brian Melly is back in the country after his three-month contract with Albania side Partizani Tirana came to an end last month.

The General Service Unit (GSU) setter left for Albania in January.

Speaking over the weekend at the Nyayo National gymnasium during the fourth leg of women’s Kenya Volleyball Federation National League, Melly revealed that clubs from Greece and Italy have shown interest in his services but said he will not rush into making decisions.

“Luckily I still have time to decide whether I will renew my contract with Partizani or move to other clubs in the Albania Volleyball League. But I must admit that I have come of age and I’m ripe for a new challenge,” said Melly who was part of the Kenya men’s team that recorded a historical win against Egypt 3-2 during the African Cup of Nations Championship last year in Rwanda.

“The new season will begin in July and by then, I will have known my destiny but I will be keen to sign for whoever will offer me a better deal,” he added.

Partizan finished third behind Shijak and champions Tirana. Tirana over the weekend defeated Shijak 3-2 (25-23, 25-23, 21-25, 15-25, 15-13) to secure their 10th title.

Melly said unlike in Kenya where teams are mainly sponsored by corporates, back in Albania, most clubs are supported by individuals who invest heavily in the league.

“I have played more matches in the three months I was in Albania compared to a player who participated in Kenyan league the entire season. And that’s the difference, the more matches one plays the more competitive he becomes,” noted Melly.

Melly, who pairs with Enock Mogeni in the Kenya beach volleyball team, said he will continue training with GSU for the time he will be in the country.

Meanwhile, KCB Women’s Volleyball Team lead the local league standings with nine points from three matches.

KCB, who are under the stewardship of Kenya women’s assistant coach Japheth Munala won two matches over the weekend against Kenya Defence Forces 3-0 and Nairobi Prisons 3-0.

Champions Kenya Prisons are second with six points from two matches, while 2017 champions Kenya Pipeline complete the top three positions with three points from one match.

On the opposite end, Kenya Army, Nairobi Prisons and Vihiga County are winless.