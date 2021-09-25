Kenyan international Chemos lands pro deal

Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team player Michael Chemos has secured a six-month contract with Tunisian club Mouloudia.

Chemos, a natural opposite is scheduled to leave the country on Friday for Tunisia ahead of the new season that serves off next month.

Speaking Saturday during Kenya national men's team Wafalme Stars luncheon organised by Kenya Volleyball Federation at Kenya Wildlife Services headquarters in Lang'ata, Chemos expressed optimism ahead of his stay in Tunisia.

"I haven't played in any league in North Africa but I'm excited about the new adventure. I'm aware the club finished fourth last season and without a doubt I'm ready to help the team improve on their performance this season," said Chemos.

"The only way the national team can grow is to allow more players to turn professional. I challenge the federation to allow players to seek professional stints across the world since that will help the national team to deliver positive results. I hope to pick as many lessons as I can in Tunisia and hopefully it will reflect in my personal growth," he added.

Chemos has previously played for Al Arabi (Qatar), Raiso Lomu and Joensu in Finland, Karamaras in Turkey, Oita Miyoshi in Japan and last year he had a six-month stint at Israeli side Hapoel Kfar Saba.

Chemos becomes the second player to turn professional this year after General Service Unit opposite Abiud Chirchir who joined French second-tier side Grand Nancy Club in May.

The luncheon was in celebration of the men's team that recently finished ninth in the African Nations Championships in Kigali, Rwanda and bagged a historic 3-2 win over Egypt.

KVF Deputy President Charles Nyaberi was flanked by Gender in minority vice president Mududa Waweru, treasurer Kenneth Tonui and deputy treasurer Moses Mbuthia.

Nyaberi said KVF was committed to supporting the team going forward.

"If the results at the African Nations Championships was anything to by, then the team is on the right track. We are working on a program that will help this team stick together for the longest time. They have proven that with proper support they will be a force to reckon with, and we have no choice but to support them," said Nyaberi.

Men's volleyball team assistant coach David Lung'aho shared Nyaberi's sentiments saying the time to invest in the team was now.

"This team will go places.We have good players and what we need was the support both at the federation level and government at large," said Lung'aho who doubles up as KVF Technical Director.

Team captain Enock Mogeni urged his teammates to go extra mile in training as they return to their clubs ahead of the new season that will serve off in November.