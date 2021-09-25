Kenyan international Chemos lands pro deal

Michael Chemos

Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team player Michael Chemos during the national men's team luncheon at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters in Lang'ata, Nairobi on September 25, 2021.
Photo:Pool


Photo credit: Pool

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Chemos, a natural opposite is scheduled to leave the country on Friday for Tunisia ahead of the new season that serves off next month
  • Chemos becomes the second player to turn professional this year after General Service Unit opposite Abiud Chirchir who joined French second-tier side Grand Nancy Club last May
  • Team captain Enock Mogeni urged his teammates to go extra mile in training as they return to their clubs ahead of the new season that will serve off in November

Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team player Michael Chemos has secured a six-month contract with Tunisian club Mouloudia.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.