Kenyan embassy commits to sports partnerships with Japan

Kenya’s ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina (centre) fits a Team Kenya jacket

Kenya’s ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina (centre) fits a Team Kenya jacket presented to her by National Olympic Committee of Kenya Secretary General Francis Mutuku (left) and Team Kenya’s chef de mission Waithaka Kioni at the Kenyan embassy in Tokyo on July 2, 2021.




Photo credit: Edward Alusa | Team Kenya

By  Elias Makori

Editor (Sports), Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Irina Monday met with officials from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and Team Kenya at the mission in Tokyo as part of the government’s efforts to help make sure the Kenyan delegation here is comfortable
  • Let by Team Kenya chef de mission Waithaka Kioni, the Kenyan delegation thanked the ambassador and Kenyan mission for ensuring flawless preparations for the Kenyan team
  • Kioni thanked the ambassador for the support that she and the mission had accorded Team Kenya

In Tokyo

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.