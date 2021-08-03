Kenyan embassy commits to sports partnerships with Japan

In Tokyo

Kenya will seek sports development partnerships with Japan to help nurture talent, Kenya’s ambassador to Japan Tabu Irina has assured.

Irina Monday met with officials from the National Olympic Committee of Kenya and Team Kenya at the mission in Tokyo as part of the government’s efforts to help make sure the Kenyan delegation here is comfortable.

Let by Team Kenya chef de mission Waithaka Kioni, the Kenyan delegation thanked the ambassador and Kenyan mission for ensuring flawless preparations for the Kenyan team, including the pre-Olympics training camp in Kurume City, Fukuoka Prefecture.

The camp was good mitigation for a difficult season during which the athletes had to endure missed training and competition opportunities during the coronavirus lockdown.

“During my meeting with the Kenyan officials, we talked about where we came from two years ago when we started the preparations with Ambassador Solomon Maina (Kenya’s former ambassador to Japan),” the envoy said.

“Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohamed also ensured that I met with the National Olympic Committee of Kenya officials before I reported for duty in Tokyo. This helped a great deal in making the ground ready for the team.”

Kioni thanked the ambassador for the support that she and the mission had accorded Team Kenya.