Kenyan beach volleyballers ready for Olympic qualifiers

Part of the Kenyan beach volleyball team share a meal at their hotel in Agadir, Morocco on June 21, 2021.

Photo credit: Agnes Makhandia | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The Kenya delegation coronavirus tests all tested negative after undergoing the tests upon arrival on Sunday morning. Gambia men's coach Baboucarr Barrow said they are keen to cement their authority.
  • Gambia won gold medal during the 2019 Africa Games in Rabat, Morocco. Barrow said they have a rich squad that has been in residential training for over one month.

Agadir, Morocco

