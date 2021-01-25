Kenyan beach volleyballers' Olympic dreams still alive

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF)'s appeal to have the second round of the women's beach volleyball Olympic qualifiers repeated has been accepted.

The Kenyan team which comprised of Gaudencia Makokha, Brackcidise Agala, Yvonne Wavinya and Phoscah Kasisi failed to make it to Nigeria last March after the government imposed

Covid related travel restrictions.

Kenya was drawn in pool 'C' alongside Cape Verde, Democratic Republic of Congo and Zambia.

Only Zambia made the trip to the West African country and played against the hosts to automatically qualify for the third and final round.

But KVF later appealed to FIVB through the Confederation of African Volleyball (CAVB) saying it would not be fair for the countries who failed to make it to Nigeria due coronavirus pandemic.

"Following our appeal for the repeat of second round BVB Olympic qualifiers due to the Covid related travel restrictions imposed on some teams which included Kenyan teams, I am pleased to report that the FIVB has approved a repeat of the women BVB qualifiers," KVF chairman Waithaka Kioni said in statement on Monday.

"This qualification event will take place in Nigeria either in late March or early April 2021.We remain hopeful that a repeat of the men's event will also be granted."

The men's quartet of Ibrahim Oduori and James Mwaniki as well as Enock Mogeni and Brian Melly also failed to travel to Gambia.

South Sudan and Gambia qualified for the third round having been the only nations that honoured the event. Kenya, Mauritius, and Botswana missed out.