Kenyan beach volleyballers call for better training facilities

Frome left: Kenya beach volleyball team Brackcides Agala, Gaudencia Makokha, coach Sammy Mulinge, Yvonne Wavinya and Phosicah Kasisi  pose for a picture after qualifying for the final round of the FIVB Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 23, 2021.


Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • The men and women's teams have over the years been forced to train at Pride Inn hotel and Jamboree in Mombasa County, something team coach Sammy Mulinge says should change.
  • "We should have beach courts in every county since building courts is not expensive. What is needed is location, sand and proper measurements.

in Agadir, Morocco

