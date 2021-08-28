Kenya to wait longer for medal as Kipruto fifth in 1,500m

Kenya's Felix Kipruto

Kenya's Felix Kipruto fields media questions after the 1,500 metres' T11 final at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games at the National Stadium on August 28, 2021. He finished fifth in the race. 


 

Photo credit: Elias Makori | Nation Media Group

By  Elias Makori

  • In the 1,500m, Kipruto got off to a good start, attacking from the front alongside Russia’s independent athlete Aleksandr Iaremchuk with the pack crossing the 400m mark in 62.44 seconds
  • Kipruto never recovered as Iaremchuk dipped just before Stoyanov to take the gold in 3:52.02
  • Stoyanov (3:52.63) settled for silver with Uganda’s David Emong attacking from 200 metres out to secure bronze in 3:53.51, Eastern Africa’s first medal at these Games

