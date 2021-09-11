Kenya's Wafalme Stars bundled out of African tourney
Despite being handed a walkover against Tanzania, Kenya's Wafalme Stars were Friday eliminated from the African Nations Championships.
Kenya, who had taken their tally to five points and significantly improved their score ratio following the walkover, only needed Morocco to beat Egypt by any margin to seal a spot in the quarter-finals .
However, Egypt beat Morocco 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19) to finish top of Group "D" with seven points, one ahead of Morocco who settled second.
Kenya will now play Burkina Faso in a classification match on Saturday, while Egypt and Morocco will face hosts Rwanda and Uganda respectively in the quarters.