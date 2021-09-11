Kenya's Wafalme Stars bundled out of African tourney

Kenya players celebrate

Kenya players celebrate a point during their African Nations Championship Group "D" match against Morocco at Kigali Arena on September 09, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

  • Kenya had taken their tally to five points and significantly improved their score ratio following the walkover
  • Egypt beat Morocco 3-1 (25-21, 22-25, 25-18, 25-19) to finish top of Group "D" with seven points, one ahead of Morocco who settled second
  • Kenya will now play Burkina Faso in a classification match on Saturday, while Egypt and Morocco will face hosts Rwanda and Uganda respectively in the quarters

Despite being handed a walkover against Tanzania, Kenya's Wafalme Stars were Friday eliminated from the African Nations Championships. 

