Kenya Volleyball Federation set date for elections

Kenya Volleyball Federation (KVF) will hold its rescheduled Annual General Meeting (AGM) on October 29 at the Nyayo National Stadium in Nairobi.

During the AGM, the federation will also hold its national elections at the same venue.

The AGM, which had earlier been planned for July 30, failed to take off as the federation had not complied with the provisions of the 2013 Sports Act.

While issuing the notice for the AGM Monday, KVF Secretary General Ben Juma asked all the 47 counties to hold their quadrennial meetings before October 15.

“To be noted, member branches are to endeavor to have public participation with all stakeholders as part of the electoral process. We look forward to the event and hopefully we will bring the process to an end and have a new office,” Juma, who will not defend his seat, said.

Juma added: “Whether or not we will have a new office in place, the new KVF season will serve off in October as per the International Volleyball Federation calendar. We adopted the calendar in 2020, and we have to stick to it."

FIVB calendar runs from October to May.

Juma said each county will be represented at the AGM by three members, same as primary schools, secondary schools, the university sports association, and ordinary members.

KVF’s long-serving chairman, Waithaka Kioni, who is also the National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) deputy president, is serving his final four-year term.

The top seat has attracted three candidates in Charles Nyaberi, David Kilundo and Edward Kisaka.

Nyaberi is KVF’s current first vice chairman, while Kilundo who is also the Kenya Prisons women’s team manager, is the second vice chair.