Kenya, Tunisia clash in crucial volleyball tie

Mercy Moim

Kenya women's volleyball team players Mercy Moim and Edith Wisa (right) mount blocks against a Cameroon player during their match in the ongoing African Nations Championships in Kigali Rwanda on September 12, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

  • Bitok is likely to field promising setter Esther Mutinda, middle blockers pair of Edith Wisa and Lorraine Chebet, hard hitting right attacker Sharon Chepchumba, left attackers Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Masaisai and libero Aggripina Kundu.
  • Other matches on Wednesday will see reigning champions Cameroon play Burundi, while in pool "A", Morocco tackles Senegal.

Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, have a date with former champions Tunisia Wednesday with one remaining semifinal slot in pool "B" at stake in the ongoing African Nations Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

