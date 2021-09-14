Kenya, Tunisia clash in crucial volleyball tie

Kenya women's volleyball team, Malkia Strikers, have a date with former champions Tunisia Wednesday with one remaining semifinal slot in pool "B" at stake in the ongoing African Nations Championships in Kigali, Rwanda.

Malkia Strikers head into Wednesday's clash with a win-loss ratio after they were defeated by rivals Cameroon last Sunday 3-0 (25-20,25-21,25-19), before they recovered on Monday with a 3-0 (25-11,25-12,25-19) win over Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The results have left the East Africans second with three points from two matches three points behind pool leaders Cameroon, who have already qualified for the semifinal with two games in hand against Burundi and DRC.

A win against the 1999 champions will give Kenya a fair chance to proceed to the semifinal with a game to spare against Burundi on Thursday.

Kenya last won the African title in 2015 at home before they surrendered the title to Cameroon in 2017 in Yaounde.

On other hand, Tunisia , who were beaten by Cameroon 3-0 (25-15, 25-18, 25-17) on Monday, will be out to record their first win of the 10-day event and revive their chances of advancing to the last four.

Tunisia will then take on DRC on Thursday, before they complete their pool matches with a tie against Burundi on Friday.

Kenya and Tunisia last met in 2013 in Nairobi during the African Nations Cup and the home team won 3-0 (25-17,25-29,25-23).

Ahead of the clash Kenya coach Paul Bitok admitted that the team had a poor start to the event, but remained positive of a good finish.

"It's not the first time we have had a poor start to the event to only recover and win the competition altogether. I'm happy we regrouped to win against DRC and my prayer is that we extend the new found form against Tunisia. A win will give us an upper hand in race for a semifinal slot in our pool," said Bitok.

"I'm happy that the new line up I have come up with is falling in place and we can only hope for the best. It's long since we played Tunisia, but we will give our all," the tactician added.

Bitok is likely to field promising setter Esther Mutinda, middle blockers pair of Edith Wisa and Lorraine Chebet, hard hitting right attacker Sharon Chepchumba, left attackers Leonida Kasaya and Pamela Masaisai and libero Aggripina Kundu.

Other matches on Wednesday will see reigning champions Cameroon play Burundi, while in pool "A", Morocco tackles Senegal.