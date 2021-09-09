Kenya stumble against Morocco in African tourney

After an impressive start to the African Nations Championship that saw them edge Group "D" favourites Egypt on Wednesday night, Kenya were a pale shadow of the side that downed the Pharaohs.

On Thursday, Wafalme Stars suffered their first loss in the competition at the hands of leaders Morocco who ran out 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 21-25) winners to take their tally to six points and book a slot in the quarter-finals.

The result leaves the group more open than it was before match day two begun with Kenya and Egypt set to battle for the second place in their last matches.

Egypt - who beat Tanzania in straight sets earlier at the same venue - have four points and need a win of any kind against Morocco to comfortably proceed.

Kenya, on the other hand, must pick three points from Tanzania and hope Morocco beat Egypt by any margin to reach the quarter-finals.

At the end of the first set, which Kenya claimed through a beautifully struck quick ball down the middle by Simon Kipkorir, the men in red looked set to stage another upset.

But Morocco, led by their indefatigable skipper Mohamed Al Hachdadi, had other ideas. Reception, which was one of Kenya's stronghold in the historic win over Egypt on Wednesday, became a headache as Morocco's jump services proved too hot to handle.

Kenya's coach Gideon Tarus sought to arrest the situation by introducing Elphas Makuto and Naftali Chumba but the storm never abated as Morocco won the second and third sets in quick succession.

Skipper Enoch Mogeni and Dennis Omollo returned for the fourth set and for a moment, another tie-breaker was in the offing with Morocco leading 18-17.

But it was not to be, the peerless Al Hachdadi completing the job with a clever snap of the ball to secure the fourth set 25-21 and make their final group game against Egypt a mere formality.

Kenya have everything to play for against Tanzania but they will need a favour from their tormentors Morocco. It's tough for a king to beg or rather for a team to head for a crucial match with fate not in your hands.