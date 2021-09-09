Kenya stumble against Morocco in African tourney

Kenya players celebrate

Kenya players celebrate a point during their African Nations Championship Group "D" match against Morocco at Kigali Arena on September 09, 2021. 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • On Thursday, Wafalme Stars suffered their first loss in the competition at the hands of leaders Morocco who ran out 3-1 (25-19, 21-25, 17-25, 21-25) winners to take their tally to six points and book a slot in the quarter-finals
  • Egypt - who beat Tanzania in straight sets earlier at the same venue - have four points and need a win of any kind against Morocco to comfortably proceed
  • Kenya, on the other hand, must pick three points from Tanzania and hope Morocco beat Egypt by any margin to reach the quarter-finals

After an impressive start to the African Nations Championship that saw them edge Group "D" favourites Egypt on Wednesday night, Kenya were a pale shadow of the side that downed the Pharaohs. 

