Kenya's beach volleyball team in tough Olympic pool

From left: Kenya women's beach volleyball players Brackcides Agala, Phoscah Kasisi, Gaudencia Makokha and Yvonne Wavinya pose for a picture after qualifying for the final round of the Continental Cup cum Olympic qualifiers in Agadir, Morocco on June 23, 2021.
 

Photo credit: Pool | CAVB

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Brazil, USA, China, Germany and Netherlands earned two berths each thanks to their 2016 Olympics rankings and their 2019 FIVB Olympic qualification. 
  • Rio 2016 champions Canada top pool 'A' and are joined by runners up Germany, Switzerland and Netherlands.

Kenya women's beach volleyball team has been drawn in a tough pool 'D' that has United States of America, Brazil and Latvia ahead of the Olympic Games set for later this month in Tokyo, Japan.

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.