Kenya Prisons win big to go top of KVF league

GSU setter Brian Melly

General Service Unit (GSU) setter Brian Melly (left) leads his teammates in celebration during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National League match against Equity Bank at Nyayo Stadium Indoor Arena on January 24, 2021.


Photo credit: Chris Omollo | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • GSU coach Gideon Tarus said they are happy they kept their unbeaten run.
  • "Our current position on the standings does not bother us. What we are looking at is to guard our unbeaten run and definitely qualify for the play-offs," said Tarus, a former men's national team assistant coach.

Kenya Prisons men's volleyball team won their two crucial fixtures on Sunday to move top of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League standings.

