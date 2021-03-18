Kenya Prisons, Pipeline renew hostilities in volleyball league

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point during the second leg of Kenya Volleyball Federation Women's National League clash with KCB at Nyayo Indoor Arena on February 28, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Agnes Makhandia

Sports Reporter

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • She is away on personal commitments.
  • In Agala's absence, Prisons coach Josp Barasa is likely to rely on hard-hitting Pamela Masaisai, on-form Yvonne Wavinya and Meldine Sande to do duty in that department.

Kenya Prisons women's team will be without influential middle blocker Brackcides Agala when they take on Kenya Pipeline during the third leg of Kenya volleyball Federation (KVF) National League at the Nyayo National Stadium Indoor Arena, Nairobi on Friday.

