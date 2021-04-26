Kenya Prisons inch closer to Africa Clubs Championships semis

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Kenyan champions Kenya Prisons Sunday bounced back to winning ways thrashing home side KO Kelibia in straight sets (25-21,25-21,25-20) to move to second place in Pool “A” with seven points, one behind leaders CS Sfaxien of Tunisia at the ongoing Africa Clubs Championship.

Lydia Maiyo, Meldine Sande and skipper Prackcides Agala were impressive for Prisons who now only need a win of any kind against Wolaita Sodo University on Monday to proceed to the last four.

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point against KO Kelibia during their Africa Clubs Championship match against KO Kelibia at Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 25, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media

“This match was very important for us. It was our gateway to the semifinals and I’m happy with the performance of the girls though not very convincing.

“We knew they were not very strong but they actually surprised us. They played better than us but we’re more experienced and I’m happy we won. We need to work on reception and display a better game in the semi-finals,” said Lungaho.

