Kenya Prisons hit Pipeline to stay unbeaten in volleyball league

Champions Kenya Prisons saw-off rivals Kenya Pipeline 3-1 to keep their unbeaten run in the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor Arena, Nairobi on Friday.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau handed rare starts to attacker Winnie Odhiambo and setter Esther Mutinda, who have been coming in for Esther Wangeci and Rose Magoi.

Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau reacts during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National league match against Kenya Prisons at Nyayo National Stadium on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Kenya Prisons made only one change to their starting six,with Pamela Masaisai replacing skipper Brackcides Agala who is away on personal commitment.

In the first set, both teams tied 3-3, 6-6, before Pipeline pulled away to lead 8-6 in the first technical time out. Gladys Ekaru's razor blade services and good blocks by Mutinda and Yvonne Sinaida saw Pipeline stretch lead 14-12.

Prisons rallied from behind thanks to good blocks from Masaisai as they overtook Pipeline to eventually squeeze a 16-15 lead in the second technical time out.

Prisons would engage another gear to extend their lead to 19-16 then 21-18. Gitau then rested Miriam Chelimo and Mutinda for fit-again Trizah Atuka and Magoi but the Oilers still trailed 23-20 before losing the set 25-21.

In the second set, Pipeline took lead 8-5 in the 1st TTO as Gitau rested Odhiambo for fast-rising Pamela Adhiambo.

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National league match against Kenya Prisons at Nyayo National Stadium on March 19, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Prisons then took advantage of a lapse in the Pipeline's blocking department to close the gap to 8-9 but Ekaru returned to haunt Prisons with her floating services as Pipeline led 16-9 at the second TTO.

Pipeline never looked back as they lead 19-14 and 22-14 enroute taking the set 25-17 to level the sets 1-1.

In the third set, Pipeline led in both technical time-outs 8-7 and 16-15.

Both teams would tie 16-16 and 19-19 before Sinaida's powerful spikes propelled Pipeline to 21-19 and 23-19 lead. The experienced Prisons clawed their way back thanks to poor communication from the Oilers to tie 25-25 , 27-27, 29-29, 31-31 before eventually taking the set 33-31 for a 2-1 lead.

Veteran opposite attacker Lydia Maiyo and national team players Joy Lusenaka and Emmaculate Chemutai then took over the match, earning points with powerful services in the fourth set as Prisons went for the second TTO 16-11 ahead.

Kenya Prisons setter Joy Lusenaka (left) and attacker Emmaculate Chemtai celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National league match against Kenya Pipeline at Nyayo National Stadium on March 19, 2021. Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

En-route taking the set, Prisons scored at will to lead 20-16, 22-17 before sealing the 25-21.

Prisons coach Josp Barasa said despite the team starting poorly, he was glad they eventual won the match.

"Maiyo's experience played a big role in the match. I'm glad that with two matches remaining to end of the regular season, we remain unbeaten and we hope to keep the good run and qualify for the play-offs unbeaten," said Barasa.

Kenya Prisons coach Josp Barasa reacts during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National league match against Kenya Pipeline at Nyayo National Stadium on March 19, 2021.

Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

Pipeline coach Gitau conceded defeat but was quick to recognise the team's progression and growth.

In the earlier matches played at the same venue, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) came from behind to sink Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) 3-1(16-25, 25-19, 25-15, 25-22).

The win was a perfect gift for DCI coach Daniel Bor who turned 42 on Friday.

KCB won against a much-improved Nairobi Prisons side 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-15).