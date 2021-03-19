Kenya Prisons hit Pipeline to stay unbeaten in volleyball league

Kenya Prisons players celebrate a point during their Kenya Volleyball Federation National league match against Kenya Pipeline at Nyayo National Stadium on March 19, 2021.

  • Kenya Pipeline coach Paul Gitau handed rare starts to attacker Winnie Odhiambo and setter Esther Mutinda, who have been coming in for Esther Wangeci and Rose Magoi.
  • Kenya Prisons made only one change to their starting six,with Pamela Masaisai replacing skipper Brackcides Agala who is away on personal commitment.

Champions Kenya Prisons saw-off rivals Kenya Pipeline 3-1 to keep their unbeaten run in the third leg of the Kenya Volleyball Federation National League at the Nyayo National Stadium indoor Arena, Nairobi on Friday.

