Kenya Prisons book KCB in quarters, Pipeline to face FAP

Giants Kenya Prisons and KCB will face-off in the quarter-finals of the 2022 women’s African Club Championships on Saturday in Kelibia, Tunisia.

The other Kenyan representatives, Kenya Pipeline, will battle Cameroon’s FAP in the other quarterfinal also on Saturday.

This is after the three Kenyan representatives booked their places in the last eight of the ongoing 2022 women’s championships on Thursday.

Pipeline, who finished second in Pool “D” behind record holders Al Ahly in the preliminaries, dismissed Ndeje University of Uganda 3-0 (25-20, 25-12, 25-13) in their round of 16 tie to set a date with the much-improved FAP of Cameroon.

The Cameroonians, who topped Pool “A” unbeaten, overwhelmed National Alcohol of Ethiopia 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-13).

Prisons, winners of bronze in the last championship at the same venue last year, defeated La Loi of Democratic Republic of Congo 3-0 (25-15,25-15,25-18) in the round of 16 to set up an all-Kenyan quarterfinal against KCB.

The Bankers, who are making a return to competition having last participated in 2019 where they finished ninth, saw off Nigeria Customs Service 3-0 (25-18, 25-16, 25-14).

A possible all-Kenyan semi-final is in the offing should Pipeline navigate their way to the last four.

Crunch match

The local teams have not faced each other in the 2022 regular Kenya Volleyball Federation National League.

Ahead of the KCB-Prisons match, history favours the wardress having won against the bankers during last year’s KVF playoffs 3-1 (25-22, 13-25, 25-21 and 25-17) in Mombasa.

But it remains to be seen how Prisons, who had landed a relatively kind draw in the group stages, will line up against their compatriots who have already lost one match in the championship – a 3-2 loss at the hands of defending champions Carthage of Tunisia.

KCB captain Edith Wisa, in a previous interview before the team left for Tunisia, said she looked forward to a clash against Prisons or Pipeline at any stage in the competition.

“While it will be unfair should we meet in the early stages of the event, we can’t wait to play either of the two sides. It has been long time coming. We have not gotten the chance to play against them and we hope to play well and to bring the elusive title back home,” said Wisa.

Prisons captain Brackcides Agala echoed Wisa’s sentiments but insisted a clash away from home where there will be no partisan fans will be thrilling.

“Three Kenyan teams at the championships means the country have a high chance of winning the title. We look forward to playing against the two other Kenyan teams to gauge where we are. But we want to be the team that will bring the trophy home,” said Agala.