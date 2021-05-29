Kenya Pipeline offer tips to Githurai Kimbo Volleyball Academy kids

Kenya Pipeline Saturday held a volleyball clinic at Githurai 45 aimed at empowering young talents in the community.

Led by team manager Hellen Gichuru, coach Paul Gitau and skipper Rose Magoi, the 14 players took the young children of Githurai Kimbo Volleyball Academy through volleyball drills at their home ground.

Over 50 children were in attendance for the session which was held in strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols.

“We are very happy to see that this is a community team that is very organised. The girls wanted to come out here and inspire these children that indeed they can make a career out of sports,” said Gichuru. "They don't need to be desperate because they can exploit their talents and earn their daily bread from sports."

Magoi said that as a team they will endeavour to give back to the community through such programmes.

“We have many initiatives as a team but this year we wanted to do something different. That is why we have started with this academy but we intend to visit many more and if possible all the primary schools that our players attended,” said Magoi.

"We are very impressed with the quality of talent on display and this shows that the future of Kenyan volleyball is in such community teams," added Magoi.

Githurai Kimbo Academy coach Gideon Njine was elated by KPC’s gesture saying other league clubs should follow suit.

“We are impressed by what Kenya Pipeline have done and this goes a long way to show the kids that there are many opportunities volleyball can offer them in life. We look forward to having more teams supporting this academy,” said Njine while receiving Pipeline's donation of three balls, one net and a set of playing kits.