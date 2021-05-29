Kenya Pipeline offer tips to Githurai Kimbo Volleyball Academy kids

Kenya Pipeline right attacker Esther Wangeci trains kids at Githurai Kimbo Academy when the team toured the area to nurture talents on May 29, 2021.


Photo credit: Sila Kiplagat | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Over 50 children were in attendance for the session which was held in strict adherence of Covid-19 protocols.

Kenya Pipeline Saturday held a volleyball clinic at Githurai 45 aimed at empowering young talents in the community.

