Kenya Pipeline left with mountain to climb after five-set thriller loss

Kenya Pipeline players celebrate a point against Nigeria Customs during their Africa Clubs Championships match at the Aissa Ben Nasr Hall in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 25, 2021.

Photo credit: Sameul Gacharira | Nation Media Group

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Meanwhile, Kenyan champions Kenya Prisons bounced back to winning ways thrashing home side KO Kelibia in straight sets (25-21,25-21,25-20) to move to second place in Pool “A” with seven points, one behind leaders CS Sfaxien of Tunisia. 
  • Lydia Maiyo, Meldine Sande and skipper Prackcides Agala were impressive for Prisons who now only need a win of any kind against Wolaita Sodo University on Monday to proceed to the last four.

In Kelibia, Tunisia

In the headlines

