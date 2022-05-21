Kenya Pipeline, KCB land in tricky pools in African tourney

Kenya Pipeline and KCB Women's Volleyball Team have landed in tricky pools as the 2022 African Club Championships serves off in Kelibia,Tunisia on Sunday.

Pipeline, who finished fifth in the last edition that was held at the same venue last year, have been drawn in Pool 'D' alongside record champions Al Ahly of Egypt, WAK of Ghana and Customs of Nigeria.

KCB, who are returning to the event having last participated last in 2019 where they were placed ninth , are in Pool 'B' together with defending champions Carthage of Tunisia, ASEC Mimosa of Ivory Coast and Ndeje University of Uganda.

Bronze medallists Kenya Prisons have landed in a relatively easy Pool 'C' that has National Alcohol of Ethiopia, Rwanda Patriotic Army and CNS.

Hosts Kelibia headline Pool 'A' that has Rwanda Revenue Authority, FAP from Cameroon and VCL.