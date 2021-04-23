Kenya Pipeline hammer AS Douanes to close in on semis

By  Samuel Gacharira

Online Sub Editor

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Only Magdalyne Chemtai and Trizah Atuka maintained their places in the new look first six.
  • Pipeline will now face Nigeria Customs in their fourth match on Sunday before tackling fellow title favourites Carthage of Tunisia in their last Group B match on Monday.

In Kelibia, Tunisia

Editor's picks

More from Sports

  1. Battered GSU, KPA seek solace in classification matches in Tunis

  2. James Mwamba: Our conduct amidst the pandemic is making life unbearable

  3. Short-handed Real Madrid held by Betis with Chelsea test to come

  4. Werner tightens Chelsea's grip on top four, Liverpool held by Newcastle

  5. Rivals chasing after leader ‘Flash’ Tundo

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.