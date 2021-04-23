Kenya Pipeline hammer AS Douanes to close in on semis

In Kelibia, Tunisia

“We are going to win this championship!”

Kenya Pipeline’s display on Friday against AS Douanes of Burkina Faso left coach Paul Gitau a confident man.

The Oilers maintained their perfect start at the African Clubs Championship with a 3-0 (25-07, 25-16, 25-11) thrashing of AS Douanes at the Aissa Ben Nasr Hall here in Kelibia, Tunisia.

Kenya Pipeline's Rose Magoi (centre) and Tebla Simiyu (right) attempt to block an attack from AS Douanes of Burkina Faso during their African Clubs Championship Group B match at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 23, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

Pipeline, who last won the continental title in 2005, are still unbeaten in this tournament having strolled past ASEC Mimosas of Cote d’Ivoire and Ethiopia’s National Alcohol in their opening two matches.

Their latest win leaves them joint top of Pool “B” with nine points same as Carthage of Tunisia.

Gitau rung four changes to the side that beat National Alcohol on Thursday, introducing setter Rose Magoi, Tebla Simiyu, Winnie Akinyi and Esther Wangeci.

Only Magdalyne Chemtai and Trizah Atuka maintained their places in the new look first six. Cellestine Nyongesa also returned for libero duties.

Kenya Pipeline's Magdalyne Chemtai powers an attack against AS Douanes of Burkina Faso during their African Clubs Championships Group B match at Aissa Ben Nasr Arena in Kelibia, Tunisia on April 23, 2021. Photo credit: Samuel Gacharira | Nation Media Group

“It’s a fact, I almost fielded the first team in the first and second set. I’m still trying to see how Atuka will cope with playing middle and opposite. She is doing good in two positions and I’m happy with her,” revealed Gitau.

“Now I want as much as possible the first six to compete together as a team so that they can understand each other. The coordination was so good in the first and second set that made the match look so simple. It was not all that simple but the coordination of the team was great. I’m happy that my team is now showing me we can win this tournament without a big fight,” he added.

An eight-point rally from Pipeline saw them take an 8-0 lead to the first technical time out before Akinyi widened the gap to 14-1 with four aces.

Atuka added two aces to see Pipeline lead 16-2 at the second technical timeout.

Such was Pipeline’s dominance that they led 21-6 by the time they completed a full rotation on court.

With Douanes offering no resistance, Pipeline sealed the first set 25-7, their best so far in the tournament.

Just like in the first set, Pipeline led 8-5 at the first technical time out and this time it was Chemtai’s three consecutive aces which took them to the second technical timeout leading 16-7. Akinyi’s side out stopped a resurgent Douanes at 25-16 and at this point there was always one winner.

With the job done, Gitau jokingly took turns asking his players to suggest substitutions he could make in the third set.

At their mention, in came Esther Mutinda, Lydia Emokol, Metrine Wabwile and Gaudencia Makokha.

The quartet played their part as Pipeline seamlessly dismissed Douanes 25-11 to bag maximum points.

“They are cooperating well and the morale is very high. They are very happy, they like one another and when the team is happy a lot can happen,” said Gitau in his post-match comments.

“I have a good team...experienced players like Magoi, Atuka and Wangeci. I also have very youthful players like Magdalyne, Winnie, Tebla and (Yvonne) Sinaida who are doing a great job. That combination can win matches anywhere. I’m confident we are going to win this championship if all goes well,” he underlined.

By the time of going to press, Kenya Prisons were readying to take on Tunisian champions CS Sfaxien in Group A.

Pipeline take a rest on Saturday before returning to court on Sunday to face Nigeria’s Custom Service before tackling fellow title favourites Carthage of Tunisia in their last Group B match on Monday.

Sunday fixtures (EAT)

National Alcohol (Ethiopia) v AS Douanes (Burkina Faso) 12pm

Customs (Nigeria) v Pipeline (Kenya) 2pm

KO Kelibia (Tunisia) v Prisons (Kenya) 4pm

Carthage (Tunisia) v ASEC Mimosas (Cote d’ivoire) 6pm