Kenya Pipeline fall to Zamalek in African Clubs Champs final

National champions Kenya Pipeline's hopes of reclaiming the African Women’s Volleyball Clubs Championship title they last won in 2005 went up the smoke after they fell to Zamalek Sporting Club of Egypt 3-1(25 -22,18-25,25-15,25-17) in the final at the Hammamet, Tunisia on Monday.

Zamalek succeed last year's winners KCB Women’s Volleyball Team, who were eliminated in the quarterfinals last Friday. Pipeline had won the bronze medal last year.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau made one change to the starting line up introducing experienced left attacker Leonida Kasaya in place of youngster Daisy Jepkorir.

Aggripina Kundu and Betsy Sifuna were named in the libero position, while Triza Atuka and Gladys Ekaru took care of the middle department. Pamela Adhiambo and Kasaya were the left attackers, while Miriam Chelimo was the right attacker.

Pipeline were off the blocks first as they led 2-1 before their opponents rallied from behind as they tied 3-3 and 6-6 thanks to their good services and blocks.

But it was Zamalek who pulled away to lead 9-6 and 10-7 as Pamela Adhiambo’s hard hitting spikes went in the waiting blocks of their opponents.

The Egyptians, who mounted blocks coupled with good services, then extended the lead to 15-9 and 16-11, before Kasaya was rested for the promising Loise Simiyu.

Pipeline regrouped to close the gap to 18-16 before both teams tied at 19-19.

Miscommunication in the Pipeline backcourt helped Zamalek pull away to lead 21-19 before they took the set 25-22.

In the second set, Gitau recalled Leonida as Pipeline led 6-4 thanks to Adhiambo and Gladys Ekaru’s water tight blocks.

Loise powered through Zamalek's defence with her services as Pipeline extend their lead to 8-5.

Triza Atuka, captain Rose Magoi and Adhiambo combined well upfront as Pipeline stretched the lead 15-11 and 19-15.

Zamalek looked unsettled as the Oilers engaged in top gear to lead 22-17 before they ran away with the set 25-18 to level the set ratio 1-1.

In the third set Pipeline struggled with reception as their opponents lead 7-2 and 10-3.

Gitau made a triple substitution resting Loise, Kasaya and Magoi for Jepkorir, Naomi Too and Faith Imodia, but the tactic failed to bear fruits as the Kenyan champions trailed 13-7 and 17-8.

Zamalek would score at will enroute to taking the set 25-16 to have 2-1 set advantage.

In the fourth set, Zamalek picked from where they left as they took a 6-2 lead, but Pipeline regrouped to close the gap 9-7. Gitau then recalled Magoi and Adhiambo as Pipeline played catch up 15-13 and 20-15.

Zamalek never looked back as they extended the lead 23-16 before they bagged the set and the win 25-17.KCB finished fifth after they defeated Rwanda Patriotic Army 3-0.