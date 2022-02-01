Kenya Pipeline energised for league action

Former champions Kenya Pipeline women's volleyball team's new signings have settled in well ahead of the third leg of the league in Mombasa this weekend.

Pipeline signed Directorate of Criminal Investigations pair of left attacker Veronica Adhiambo and middle blocker Caroline Sirengo, while experienced national team players middle blocker Violet Makuto and left attacker Noel Murambi crossed over from KCB Women's Team having left the Oilers in 2017.

Pipeline coach Paul Gitau said that is all systems go with all players available for selection.

"The new players have fit in our playing system and we are keen to start well this season. I don't have pressure to reclaim the title the team last won in 2017, but what is important is the development and growth of players.

Have the players improved? Yes and that's what matters. However, we want to win all the matches and see what happens as the season gathers momentum," said Gitau after the afternoon training session at Pipeline grounds in Embakasi in Nairobi County.

Gitau also gave special mention to Adhiambo, who was voted the Most Valuable Player during the Nandi County Governor cup last December, and youngster Daisy Chepkorir.

"Adhiambo is a darling of many players here and definitely she is the player to look out for going forward. The fact that she can also play beach volleyball very well speaks volume. Chepkorir on other hand has an amazing coverage backcourt and her reaction is top notch," Gitau, a former national under 20 women's national team coach added.

Gitau downplayed the notion of Pipeline being favourites to win the title this season with a rich squad to choose from.

Pipeline have libero Aggripina Kundu, middle blockers Gladys Ekaru and Triza Atuka also in their ranks.

"Funny enough, I don't field the players by their status, but the performance of the player at the time of the event. I have good players but I will not allow that to cloud my head," stated Gitau.

Pipeline will tackle Kenya Defence Forces on Sunday in their only fixture at the Kenya Ports Authority Makande hall and Gitau is optimistic of a good outing.

"We have carried the day in our previous encounters and I don't think the history will change. We will not be overconfident but we want to start the league on a positive note," said Gitau.

Pipeline are expected to depart to Mombasa on Friday.

"The management have been supportive and we can only reward them with good performances and results," stated Gitau.