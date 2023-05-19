Kenya Para Volley Federation holds trials to select team

The Kenya Para Volley Federation is expected to select 24 players who will represent the country at the 1st African Para Games set for September 3-12 in Accra, Ghana.

The federation is currently holding trials in a three-day event in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County that kicked off on Thursday.

The selected team will also represent the country at the World Championships in in Cairo, Egypt in November which will also act as a qualifier to the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

During the qualifying matches played on Friday, Uasin Gishu County women’s team hammered Bungoma County 3-1 (22-25, 25-09, 25-10, 25-19) in a Pool D match.

Uasin Gishu captain Beatrice Cherop said they played well despite losing the first set.

“We are glad we managed to win our first match due to good preparations and our target is to continue playing well in the remaining matches,” said Cherop.

In the men’s matched, Kisumu County beat Laikipia County 3-1 (25-7, 25-6, 23-25, 25-6) while Nairobi County also overpowered Narok County 3-1 (25-10, 25-16, 23-25, 25-20).

KPVF chair Doris Atieno said that the event has attracted teams from 15 counties.

“By the end of this tournament, we expect to select a team that will be representing Kenya in the African Para Games in September which is the first of its kind,” said Atieno.

She also asked the players to use the opportunity to showcase their talent.

Uasin Gishu County Deputy Governor John Barorot said a strong team will be selected to represent Kenya in the forthcoming international events.

He said people living with disabilities need support and empowerment.

“I want to address all the 47 counties by saying that the para volleyball team is just the same as any other teams and having such people is a blessing. They should be treated equally,” said Barorot.

He also challenged the media to tell para volley stories to the world and not only wait for the championships or when they are travelling abroad for assignments.